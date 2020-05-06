HGTC announces plans for 2020 commencement ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Techincal College is detailing new plans to host its commencement ceremony later this year.
The school announced Wednesday it will hold the ceremony on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in May but is being pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host our commencement ceremony in October,” said HGTC President Dr. Marilyn M. Fore. “It was disappointing not to be able to host graduation at the scheduled time and, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding."
HGTC also announced graduates for this ceremony must have completed degree requirements in December 2019, May 2020 or August 2020. The school also said caps and gowns will be available for purchase once campuses are allowed to reopen.
Graduates will have until October 20 to purchase caps and gowns, and must also submit a graduation application by October 1.
HGTC says it will provide more updates on tickets leading up to the ceremony.
