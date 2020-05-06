HCPD seizes cocaine, meth, shotguns from home near Nichols

HCPD seizes cocaine, meth, shotguns from home near Nichols
HCPD seizes cocaine, heroin and guns from a home near the Nichols area. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | May 6, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 6:24 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug trafficking investigation led to the seizure of drugs, money and a stolen shotgun at a home near Nichols, according to police.

Richard Rouse
Richard Rouse (Source: JRLDC)

The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Street Crimes Unit and SWAT served a search warrant at a home on Sand Plant Road.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Richard Rouse during the incident. He is charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth and cocaine base, as well as distribution of cocaine and illegal possession of a gun.

The following items were seized, according to police:

  • Heroin - 4.32 grams
  • Cocaine - 35.97 grams
  • Meth - 15.2 grams
  • Crack cocaine - 30.17 grams
  • Marijuana - 103.83 grams
  • .38 caliber Derringer
  • Benelli 20 gauge shotgun (stolen out of Charleston County)
  • Stevens 12 gauge shotgun
  • $2,406 in US currency

The J. Reuben Long Detention Center lists Rouse’s status as Out to Home Detention.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.