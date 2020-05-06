HCPD seizes cocaine, meth, shotguns from home near Nichols

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug trafficking investigation led to the seizure of drugs, money and a stolen shotgun at a home near Nichols, according to police.
The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Street Crimes Unit and SWAT served a search warrant at a home on Sand Plant Road.
Officers arrested 37-year-old Richard Rouse during the incident. He is charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth and cocaine base, as well as distribution of cocaine and illegal possession of a gun.
The following items were seized, according to police:
- Heroin - 4.32 grams
- Cocaine - 35.97 grams
- Meth - 15.2 grams
- Crack cocaine - 30.17 grams
- Marijuana - 103.83 grams
- .38 caliber Derringer
- Benelli 20 gauge shotgun (stolen out of Charleston County)
- Stevens 12 gauge shotgun
- $2,406 in US currency
The J. Reuben Long Detention Center lists Rouse’s status as Out to Home Detention.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.