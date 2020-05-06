Grand Strand woman pays tribute to healthcare workers through art on National Nurse Day

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes, but during this coronavirus pandemic, many of the heroes wear scrubs.
On National Nurse Day, chalk mural artist Anglea Myers created her own way of saying thank you to healthcare workers at Conway Medical Center who are helping to battle COVID-19.
She spent two hours on Wednesday creating a mural of healthcare workers wearing masks with the words “Heroes Work Here.”
Her appreciation for those on the frontlines comes after she thought she had contract the coronavirus and spent three days in the hospital back in March.
“They were giving me breathing treatments which was so helpful at the time and it was just really good care,” Myers said.
She ended up having acute respiratory distress, not COVID-19, but the care she and others received didn’t go unnoticed.
“I’ve never been to the hospital where I’ve seen so many sick people and they were really doing their best that they could do,” Myers said.
After recovery, Myers started doing chalk art in her neighborhood.
“My neighbor really liked it. They would come out and gather outside their doors with their kids and I would do my art,” Myers added.
The growing popularity of her artwork landed her at the front door of the hospital on Wednesday, in hopes of bringing some joy to those who work inside the hospital walls.
And while the chalk will eventually fade away, those at Conway Medical Center said it’s a simple gesture that has a powerful meaning.
“It necessarily doesn’t have to be monetary or food, you know, simply someone dedicating their time as reflecting on what the care meant to themselves is incredibly powerful,” said nurse leader Heather Bader.
It is also National Nurses week, so when you have a moment, remember to say thank you to healthcare workers.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.