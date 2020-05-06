Grand Strand Health to allow one adult visitor for each COVID-19-negative patient

“Nobody wants to get back to taking care of all patients faster than we do, but we are taking a cautious approach as we learn what our new normal will look like,” said chief nursing officer Tiffany Keys. “We know that it’s most important to our patients that they have a loved one by their side during their visit or after a surgery. With our universal protections in place, we are confident that we have created a safe environment for everyone who walks through our doors.”