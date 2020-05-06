Grand Strand Health to allow one adult visitor for each COVID-19-negative patient

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center and all of its Grand Strand Health facilities will allow one adult visitor for each patient, effective May 6.
According to a press release, visitation will continue to be restricted for patients who are positive for or are awaiting test results for COVID-19.
“Nobody wants to get back to taking care of all patients faster than we do, but we are taking a cautious approach as we learn what our new normal will look like,” said chief nursing officer Tiffany Keys. “We know that it’s most important to our patients that they have a loved one by their side during their visit or after a surgery. With our universal protections in place, we are confident that we have created a safe environment for everyone who walks through our doors.”
To protect their patients, guests and caregivers, effective Wednesday, May 6, Grand Strand Health facilities are allowing one adult visitor for each non-COVID-19 patient according to the following guidelines, with exceptions carefully evaluated.
•All visitors must be adults 18+ with careful consideration of those 69+.
•Patients under 18 will be allowed to have both mother and father in the room, including overnight visitation.
•Laboring mothers will be allowed to have their support person stay overnight.
•Visitation exceptions for extraordinary situations will be carefully evaluated and must be pre-approved.
•They will continue to restrict patients with positive or pending results for COVID-19.
Visitors may enter through the main entrance or the ER entrance off the U.S. 17 Bypass for visiting hours between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to wear masks from home but will be provided one if they arrive without a mask. Social distancing guidelines are being followed within the facilities with physically distanced seating, posted signage and visual cues on the floor marking six-foot spacing.
