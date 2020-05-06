FIRST ALERT: A quiet and pleasant end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Sunshine and pleasant temperatures continue as we wrap up the work week.
Temperatures will start off in the 40s for most looking ahead towards Thursday morning. A light jacket will be needed for any early morning plans!
Afternoon highs both tomorrow and Friday will climb into the low and middle 70s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Sunshine will also continue throughout the end of this week.
This weekend will be much cooler and well below average temperature wise. Highs will only warm into the middle 60s on Saturday, and will struggle to reach the low 70s by Sunday.
Overall, we’ll stay mostly dry. However, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for late Friday night into Saturday morning. As of right now, only about a 20% chance of showers is expected.
Mother’s Day will be cool and cloudy with highs on reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Any outdoor plans with mom should have the green light with things looking mainly dry.
