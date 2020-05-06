FIRST ALERT: Isolated shower chance, big temperature drop arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many of you might have heard some rumbles of thunder or even heard the heavy rain eary this morning. Another round of storms moved through the Pee Dee, bringing a quick round of downpours, thunder and lightning. As we go throughout the day today, our rain chance is on the low end but still not zero.
It's another mild start to the day as you are headed out the door. While a stray 20% chance of a shower is possible this morning, it's nothing like what we saw yesterday morning or even last night with the strong-severe storms.
Behind the cold front this morning, highs will be seasonable with readings in the mid-upper 70s. An upper-level trough will move through which will provide the chance for a few showers or storms later today for about a four-hour window. The best chance to see that shower or storm chance would be during the evening hours. Once again, most locations would remain dry. The best chance for an evening shower still looks to be across the border into our North Carolina counties this evening. We will keep a close eye on it.
As we head into tonight, breezy northwest winds will drop temperatures into the mid 40s to lower 50s by tomorrow morning. You will need a jacket not only for tomorrow morning but for the next couple of mornings as unseasonably cool weather works back into the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. We will return back to the lower 70s on Friday before another cold front sweeps through the area late Friday and into Saturday morning. Moisture along the front looks to be limited overnight Friday, keeping the rain chances only at 20% for mainly before sunrise on Saturday morning. As we head into the weekend, we will see the temperatures drop once again behind Friday’s front into the low-mid 60s on Saturday.
