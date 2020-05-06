FIRST ALERT: Isolated shower chance, big temperature drop arrives

Behind the cold front this morning, highs will be seasonable with readings in the mid-upper 70s. An upper-level trough will move through which will provide the chance for a few showers or storms later today for about a four-hour window. The best chance to see that shower or storm chance would be during the evening hours. Once again, most locations would remain dry. The best chance for an evening shower still looks to be across the border into our North Carolina counties this evening. We will keep a close eye on it.