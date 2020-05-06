FIRST ALERT: Isolated shower chance, big temperature drop arrives

FIRST ALERT: Isolated shower chance, big temperature drop arrives
Another quick round of showers and storms is possible to the north today. While the chances are better in North Carolina, a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | May 6, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 4:19 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many of you might have heard some rumbles of thunder or even heard the heavy rain eary this morning. Another round of storms moved through the Pee Dee, bringing a quick round of downpours, thunder and lightning. As we go throughout the day today, our rain chance is on the low end but still not zero.

Today is one of the last mild mornings as you head out the door. You might encounter an isolated shower or storm but most of you will be dry for the morning hours.
Today is one of the last mild mornings as you head out the door. You might encounter an isolated shower or storm but most of you will be dry for the morning hours. (Source: WMBF)

It's another mild start to the day as you are headed out the door. While a stray 20% chance of a shower is possible this morning, it's nothing like what we saw yesterday morning or even last night with the strong-severe storms.

Another quick round of showers and storms is possible to the north today. While the chances are better in North Carolina, a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out.
Another quick round of showers and storms is possible to the north today. While the chances are better in North Carolina, a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out. (Source: WMBF)

Behind the cold front this morning, highs will be seasonable with readings in the mid-upper 70s. An upper-level trough will move through which will provide the chance for a few showers or storms later today for about a four-hour window. The best chance to see that shower or storm chance would be during the evening hours. Once again, most locations would remain dry. The best chance for an evening shower still looks to be across the border into our North Carolina counties this evening. We will keep a close eye on it.

Jacket weather will be a big story over the next couple of mornings as the cooler weather works back into the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
Jacket weather will be a big story over the next couple of mornings as the cooler weather works back into the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. (Source: WMBF)

As we head into tonight, breezy northwest winds will drop temperatures into the mid 40s to lower 50s by tomorrow morning. You will need a jacket not only for tomorrow morning but for the next couple of mornings as unseasonably cool weather works back into the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Our second cold front brings an isolated rain chance Friday night and into Saturday morning. We will drop temperatures in the low-mid 60s to start the weekend for highs.
Our second cold front brings an isolated rain chance Friday night and into Saturday morning. We will drop temperatures in the low-mid 60s to start the weekend for highs. (Source: WMBF)

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. We will return back to the lower 70s on Friday before another cold front sweeps through the area late Friday and into Saturday morning. Moisture along the front looks to be limited overnight Friday, keeping the rain chances only at 20% for mainly before sunrise on Saturday morning. As we head into the weekend, we will see the temperatures drop once again behind Friday’s front into the low-mid 60s on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.