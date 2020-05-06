DHEC releases list of nursing homes, extended-care facilities impacted by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released a list of nursing homes and extended-care facilities impacted by COVID-19.
The list, which includes both residents and staff, will be updated twice weekly by DHEC.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the latest DHEC data shows the Carlyle Senior Care Center of Florence has the third-most COVID-19 cases with 71 (three deaths).
The Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center – Hanahan leads the state with 90 COVID-19 cases (nine deaths), followed by Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center with 82 cases (eight deaths).
