5-year-old girl hurt in accidental shooting in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating after they said a five-year-old girl was shot in an accidental shooting.
Police, along with Robeson County EMS, Lumberton Rescue and Lumberton Fire Department were called to Southeastern Dermatology on Fayetteville Road after reports of a child suffering from a gunshot wound.
First responders found the five-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her torso.
The child was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An initial investigation found that the child was in a car in the parking lot with a family member and was able to get a hold of an unsecured firearm, which was accidentally discharged and hit the child.
The investigation is ongoing.
WMBF News will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.