’We’re just taking it one day at a time’: Conway restaurants create outdoor dining areas

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some restaurants in Conway welcomed customers back for the first time on Tuesday.
On Monday, restaurants in South Carolina were able to start offering outdoor dining.
Darren Smith, the owner of Rivertown Bistro, set up tables along the sidewalk on Third Avenue in downtown Conway to provide more outdoor seating in addition to their outdoor terrace.
City of Conway leaders recently passed an executive order to allow businesses to use sidewalks and other areas to make more room for outdoor dining. The order also allows people to drink wine and beer in outdoor dining areas.
I think it’s very important that the city allows us to serve people alcohol as long as nobody overdoes it. That way you can enjoy dinner like before this pandemic started,” Smith said.
Located a few feet over from Rivertown Bistro is Crafty Rooster Bar and Grill.
Sean Kobos, the owner, partially reopened Monday offering outdoor seating for the first time.
Kobos said at first it was tricky adjusting to outdoor dining. However, he said it was a great turnout and they ended up having to bring out additional tables because of demand.
They also placed outdoor seating in the alley in the back of the restaurant and added lights, along with live entertainment at night.
Kobos said he’s also grateful for the community and loyal customers who helped his business and employees get through this tough time.
"I can never repay that debt to them,” the owner said. “You're very humbled when you see people leaving $20 tips on $15 bills just trying to help out the staff get through the worst business environment I think we've ever had."
However, both Kobos and Smith said things are looking up.
“Me being able to employ more of my staff here at the Bistro, being a part of the community, giving people a place to come and unwind I think it’s really important,” Smith said. “I don’t think it’s anywhere near normal and I think it’s going to be a very long time before there is any normalcy, but as of now we’re just taking it one day at a time.”
