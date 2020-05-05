Report: Florence County woman spit on deputy, claimed she had COVID-19

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County woman remains in jail Tuesday after allegedly hitting and spitting on a deputy, and later claiming she tested positive for COVID-19.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state 71-year-old Carol Hanna Parker was booked April 29 on charges of threatening a public official, resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids by a prisoner, unlawful use of a telephone, and violation of a restraining order.
Her bond is $7,350, according to jail records.
A report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office states Parker was arrested by deputies on warrants alleging violation of a restraining order and unlawful telephone communication. On April 23, she allegedly threatened a person over the phone “with the intent to intimidate or harass.”
Parker allegedly resisted arrest and struck the deputy in the face with her body and feet before spitting on him, authorities said.
While she was being booked, Parker allegedly said that she had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the report stated.
Parker was immediately quarantined at the Florence County Detention Center pending the outcome of a court ordered test for the COVID-19 virus.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.