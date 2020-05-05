Person dies after being struck by lightning during storms in Chester County, S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person has died after being struck by lightning during storms in Chester County Tuesday night.
According to the Richburg Fire Department, the person was struck by lightning in Chester off of York Street.
Chester County EMS initially reported that the person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Around 9 p.m., the Chester County coroner confirmed that the person has died. This person has not been identified.
A Tornado Warning was originally issued for Chester County until 7:15 p.m. Not long after that warning expired, new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued until 8:30 p.m. for parts of York, Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster County.
Chester County Emergency Management said several trees were down, mostly in the Hunter Road area of Richburg. Officials also said power lines were down and there were several vehicle accidents.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the county remains under a severe weather threat.
Officials say there are preliminary reports of damage throughout the county. Assessments will be made throughout the night and Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.