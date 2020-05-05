Over $5K raised to support family of Myrtle Beach Pelicans bus driver who died from COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Go Fund Me account to benefit the family of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ bus driver who lost his fight with COVID-19 has exceeded its goal in less than 24 hours.
“The response to this has been overwhelming,” the Pelicans tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Members of the Pelicans organizations sought to raise $5,000 to help the family of team bus driver Terrance Timmons with funeral expenses and groceries for two months.
Before 11 a.m. Tuesday, they had raise approximately $5,341.
“Terrance took great care of our ‘family’ for 4 years; we wish to take care of his. Your generosity will make a difference in their lives, thank you,” the team tweeted.
The Pelicans announced on Monday that Timmons died on Friday after his fight with the novel coronavirus.
Those who would like to donate can do so by clicking here.
