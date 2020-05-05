North Myrtle Beach pushes back Music on Main, Sounds of Summer concert series

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two popular concert series in North Myrtle Beach have been pushed back to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Music on Main concert series was scheduled to begin on May 14 and the Sounds of Summer concert series was scheduled to begin on May 15.
The North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex announced on Tuesday that the concerts on those dates have been canceled.
“We are continuing to cautiously plan in hopes that conditions will allow us to host our well-received concerts in the near future,” the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex posted on its Facebook.
The department said it will provide weekly updates on the concerts by posting its website and on its Facebook page.
