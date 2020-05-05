Myrtle Beach High allowing seniors to pick up graduation supplies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Seniors at Myrtle Beach High School are heading back to campus Tuesday, but not for class.
School leaders are allowing the Class of 2020 to pick up their senior supplies.
According to officials, they will be handing everything out starting at 11 a.m. May 5. This includes caps, gowns and other supplies.
It’ll be a drive-thru event, but also marks the first time students have been back to the school since classes were moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
