McMaster, state leaders to take part in ‘AcclerateSC’ meeting to plan for state’s reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other state leaders will meet on Tuesday to continue talks about safely reopening the state during an ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.
AccelerateSC held its first full meeting on April 23. The group is comprised of five components: response, protection, governance, resources, and information.
Each of the five components has met at least once.
