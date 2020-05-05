Lightning strike leads to structure fire in Florence, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A lightning strike caused a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Florence, officials said.
According to a press release from the Florence Fire Department, units were called to the 500 block of Oleander Drive for a fire. When firefighters arrived, they said they saw flames coming from the roof.
The fire was contained to the attic and was under control in 25 minutes, the release stated.
No injuries were reported.
The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that homes have working smoke alarms.
