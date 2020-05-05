Horry County leaders to consider canceling spring bike rally due to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council will consider cancelling all spring bike rally activities in the county in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the agenda, that proposed resolution will be discussed at Tuesday’s county council meeting, which is being held virtually starting at 6 p.m.
Despite recent discussions about holding the spring rally in mid-July instead of May, county officials said that date could be problematic not only because of COVID-19, but the cost of policing another rally in the same fiscal year, according to WMBF’s news partner My Horry News.
The proposed resolution states that is has been scientifically verified that the spread of COVID-19 is facilitated by travel, social gatherings and close interactions among people.
“Historically, the biker rally events in Horry County have drawn many thousands of visitors and participants, with activities that have involved mass gatherings of people at congested venues,” the resolution states.
County leaders feel that such rallies should take place in the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, noting that the fall bike rally may be unaffected, according to the resolution.
If passed, the resolution would call for the county administrator to take whatever action is necessary to ensure events don’t take place. That would include rescinding special event and temporary vending permits, denying any pending applications, and legal enforcement as deemed appropriate.
As of Monday, there are 6,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as 283 deaths, according to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Horry County has 230 positive COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, according to DHEC.
