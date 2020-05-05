HCPD seizes $62K, 600 grams of heroin in drug trafficking case near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An extensive drug investigation led to the arrest of five people near Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit along with SWAT served a search warrant on Beach Walk Place.
Authorities seized 600 grams of heroin and more than $62,000 from the home.
Police also arrested the following people and they face several charges in the case.
Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 25, of Florence:
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
Maura Rhea Bomar, 32, of Myrtle Beach:
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
Julia Kathryn Roberts, 37, of Myrtle Beach:
- Distribution of cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Distribution of heroin
Nathan Ledford, 38, of Myrtle Beach:
- Possession of schedule 1-5 drugs
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Distribution of heroin
- Distribution of cocaine
Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 28, of Myrtle Beach:
- Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
- Distribution of heroin
- Distribution of cocaine
