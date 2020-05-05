HCPD seizes $62K, 600 grams of heroin in drug trafficking case near Myrtle Beach

HCPD seizes $62K, 600 grams of heroin in drug trafficking case near Myrtle Beach
Horry County police seized $62,000 and 600 grams of heroin in a drug trafficking investigation in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | May 5, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 4:32 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An extensive drug investigation led to the arrest of five people near Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit along with SWAT served a search warrant on Beach Walk Place.

Authorities seized 600 grams of heroin and more than $62,000 from the home.

Police also arrested the following people and they face several charges in the case.

Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 25, of Florence:

  • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
  • Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
  • Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
  • Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more

Maura Rhea Bomar, 32, of Myrtle Beach:

  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
  • Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
  • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
  • Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams

Julia Kathryn Roberts, 37, of Myrtle Beach:

  • Distribution of cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Distribution of heroin

Nathan Ledford, 38, of Myrtle Beach:

  • Possession of schedule 1-5 drugs
  • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
  • Distribution of heroin
  • Distribution of cocaine

Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 28, of Myrtle Beach:

  • Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
  • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
  • Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
  • Distribution of heroin
  • Distribution of cocaine

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.