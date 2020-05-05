FIRST ALERT: Stormy morning for some, warm afternoon on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sound of thunder and heavy rain are waking many up across the state this morning as rounds of storms continue to move through the Carolinas. The best chances for storms this morning is in the Pee Dee at 60% and mainly through 8 AM this morning. While the storm chance is not zero, chances are more scattered in nature across the beaches as most of the energy and storms are just off to the north. Regardless, any storm this morning will have the potential to be on the stronger side and bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain chances are at 40% for Horry County and will go through 9-10 AM this morning.
Once the storms move out of our area this morning, we will quickly clear out and warm up. It's another warm day this afternoon and we will get a break from our rain chances throughout the day. While a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, look for partly cloudy skies and highs ranging from the low-mid 80s today.
Our next rain chance will arrive tonight along the cold front with just a slim 20% chance of rain. Future radar likes the idea of a couple of showers late tonight and into the early morning hours for Wednesday. While a stray storm is possible, most of us will remain dry.
Temperatures will drop from the 80s today to the 60s for highs on Thursday thanks to the passage of the cold front. This will be the first of two cool snaps in the next seven days. Look for plenty of sunshine for the second half of Wednesday and through Thursday and most of Friday.
Another quick hitting cold front will move into the area Friday night and into Saturday morning. Rain chances will arrive in the Pee Dee Friday night at 30%, while they will hold off until early Saturday morning in the Grand Strand. All of the rain at this time looks to be out of here by 9 AM Saturday. While the timing can still change, most of the weekend looks dry with cooler temperatures behind the second cold front. Stay updated with the latest forecast to see the changes on that quick-hitting weekend system.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.