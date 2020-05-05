FIRST ALERT: Stormy morning for some, warm afternoon on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sound of thunder and heavy rain are waking many up across the state this morning as rounds of storms continue to move through the Carolinas. The best chances for storms this morning is in the Pee Dee at 60% and mainly through 8 AM this morning. While the storm chance is not zero, chances are more scattered in nature across the beaches as most of the energy and storms are just off to the north. Regardless, any storm this morning will have the potential to be on the stronger side and bring gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain chances are at 40% for Horry County and will go through 9-10 AM this morning.