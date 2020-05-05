FIRST ALERT: Few strong evening storms, cooler weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More storms set to arrive late Tuesday ahead of our next drop in temperatures.
Expect a few more storms to develop this evening, especially closer to sunset. The bulk of the rain will remain in North Carolina, but areas along I-95 could see some storms closer to 9 PM this evening. Some of these could be on the strong side with strong, damaging wind gusts the main threat.
For this reason, a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, and Scotland County until 11 pm Tuesday night.
While these storms will gradually weaken, we can’t rule out some brief heavy rain and rumbles of thunder near the Grand Strand, closer to 11 PM. The severe weather threat is much lower for Horry and Georgetown County.
Outside of an isolated afternoon shower Wednesday, most areas turn dry as cooler weather begins to filter in. Afternoon highs drop to 77° for Wednesday, only hitting 68° by Thursday afternoon!
We briefly return to the lower 70s on Friday before another round of cooler weather arrives for the weekend. AFternoon highs struggle to climb out of the middle 60s through Sunday with most of the area into the middle 40s Sunday morning!
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.