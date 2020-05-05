CCU hopes to have students return for fall semester; announcement expected by mid-June

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University wants to have its students, faculty and staff back on campus for the fall semester, but officials want to make sure everyone is safe.
“Coastal Carolina University has the goal and hope of returning to on-campus instruction and welcoming students back in August, but only in the safest and healthiest way for the entire CCU community,” the university said in a statement.
CCU President David A. DeCenzo has asked the university’s Emergency Management team to start working on a plan to bring students back on campus.
University officials said it all hinges on several factors, including the changing circumstances of the coronavirus and the state executive orders that are in place.
“We understand that many plans for our students and their families depend on our processes for restarting on-campus instruction,” the university said in a statement.
CCU said it hopes to make an announcement by mid-June on if students, faculty and staff will be able to head back to campus for the fall semester.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.