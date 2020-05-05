Carolina Cares telethon looks to keep helping communities in need

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Through a partnership with The Salvation Army, WMBF News has been able to provide meals and other essential services to those impacted by COVID-19 across the area.
So far, Carolina Cares has raised over $60,000 to help those in need. Now, the next big step in the campaign is being taken. WMBF News is hosting a telethon with a $10,000 goal in a single day.
Every dollar counts, and The Salvation Army says they plan to stretch that dollar as much as they can to help out.
“We want to be able to take the donations at this time to buy items," said Salvation Army Capt. Carl Melton. “We’re in the unique situation to be able to buy items in bulk from food services companies, we can order from big box companies. It’s easier for us to do that with a monetary donation.”
Capt. Melton also says The Salvation Army is accepting food donations. The most-needed items include non-perishable items, canned goods, dried goods and bread.
Click here to donate to Carolina Cares. You can also call (843) 488-2769 to make a contribution or if you need help from The Salvation Army.
The Carolina Cares telethon runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
