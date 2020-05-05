Carolina Cares donations bring much needed support to the Salvation Army of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Salvation Army of Florence is supporting more people than ever due to COVID-19.
Salvation Army of Florence Business Administrator Heather Steverson said they are helping many first time clients during this global health crisis.
Steverson said COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, and they are seeing people from all backgrounds being affected by this pandemic whether its unemployment, elderly who can’t find food or people who can’t afford their bills.
She said the Carolina Cares donations directly support the Salvation Army of Florence’s emergency shelter, help people pay their utilities, and offset the costs of their food pantry.
Steverson said the Carolina Cares campaign has brought awareness to what they are doing to support the community.
“The campaign is reaching so many new people, so many people that didn’t know the Salvation Army was still serving and still active during this pandemic. This campaign has raised so much awareness not only for what our community is going through, but what we do. Who we serve, the people we serve,” said Steverson.
Kevin Williams was searching for help when the crisis began, so the Salvation Army of Florence took him in and provided the assistance he needed.
Williams has lived at the Salvation Army’s shelter for the last two months.
He lost his wife three years ago and is still trying to get back on his feet.
Williams said the Salvation Army of Florence was able to provide him with a place to stay, clothing, and food.
He said the Salvation Army is doing wonderful things during this crisis, and the donations are really making a difference.
“Salvation Army has helped me considerably, I mean they have helped me so much. I can’t explain. There’s nothing I can do or say that would be good enough to explain the Salvation Army, but they are very very helpful,” said Williams.
Steverson said the Carolina Cares donations are directly supporting clients like Kevin during this crisis.
