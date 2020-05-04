WMBF hosting ‘Carolina Cares’ telethon to benefit The Salvation Army

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A few weeks ago, WMBF News launched a partnership with The Salvation Army called Carolina Cares.
The goal is to shine a bright light of hope during these uncertain times by lending a hand to those in need. So far, over $59,000 has been raised.
Not only have we been blown away by the generosity of those who have chosen to give, we've also been touched by the stories of those who have received and are choosing to pay it forward.
Right now, we want to send a special thank you to everyone who has donated to this cause, as well as all of the volunteers putting themselves aside for a moment to help others.
We hope you'll also consider giving as we take another big step in our campaign.
Starting at 9 a.m. May 5, WMBF is hosting a telethon, with a goal of raising $10,000 for The Salvation Army.
Those who want to contributed can call (843) 488-2769 to contribute.
Remember that every penny counts and every penny stays local.
