WMBF First Alert Weather Team is certified most accurate

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This year the WMBF News First Alert Weather Team was certified most accurate by WeatheRate.
This means that WMBF News has the most accurate forecast in its market.
What is WeatheRate?
WeatheRate is the only independent, non-partisan, weather verification company in the US. Since March 2003, WeatheRate has been verifying weather forecast accuracy for 350+ TV stations in 90 U.S. cities every day. More information on WeatheRate can be found here.
How does it work?
Every day, 365 days per year, WeatheRate employees review the four-day forecasts from local TV stations in major U.S. metropolitan areas. WeatheRate also obtains local observed weather data. The forecast and observed weather data are fed into our patented software, WeatherTracker II, which compares the forecast with the actual observed conditions. Through a series of mathematical calculations, we determine which TV stations have the best daily, weekly, and monthly accuracy. Then, every March, we offer our seal of approval to the TV station that provides the most accurate weather forecasts in our WeatheRated Cities. To maintain an unbiased, third-party perspective, WeatheRate funds its own research using a patented process. TV stations do not pay to participate in the WeatheRate rating surveys. This independent position enables us to provide the general public with credible and accurate findings.
What conditions does WeatheRate measure?
WeatheRate verifies high and low temperatures, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulation, wind, and fog. Accuracy in predicting severe weather and timing of precipitation also comes into play.
What does this mean for our viewers?
Simply put, this means WMBF News has the most accurate forecast when compared to the other TV stations in our market. Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said,
"What's more important than accuracy when it comes to a forecast? Whether you're trying to plan out your day or there's a risk of severe weather, we want to be as accurate as possible with our forecasts. The data doesn't lie. Being certified most accurate means our viewers can feel confident they are receiving the most accurate information possible."
Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold sat down with Bruce Fixman, founder and president of WeatheRate, to ask him a few questions.
