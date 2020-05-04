WMBF First Alert Weather Team is certified most accurate

Every day, 365 days per year, WeatheRate employees review the four-day forecasts from local TV stations in major U.S. metropolitan areas. WeatheRate also obtains local observed weather data. The forecast and observed weather data are fed into our patented software, WeatherTracker II, which compares the forecast with the actual observed conditions. Through a series of mathematical calculations, we determine which TV stations have the best daily, weekly, and monthly accuracy. Then, every March, we offer our seal of approval to the TV station that provides the most accurate weather forecasts in our WeatheRated Cities. To maintain an unbiased, third-party perspective, WeatheRate funds its own research using a patented process. TV stations do not pay to participate in the WeatheRate rating surveys. This independent position enables us to provide the general public with credible and accurate findings.