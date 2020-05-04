South Carolina restaurants reopen for outdoor dining on May 4

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s ‘home-or-work’ order is being lifted, and restaurants across the state are also being allowed to welcome customers back if they have outdoor dining options.
While some Grand Strand business owners are excited to welcome visitors beyond takeout, not all will welcome people to outdoor dining just yet.
Starting Monday, Captain Archie’s is hoping to see foot traffic, as they plan to reopen their outdoor dining.
However, places like Beachhouse Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach aren’t reopening their outdoor dining just yet. Restaurant manager Scott Edme said they’ll have a meeting Monday.
As for Captain Archie’s, they said takeout didn’t work too well for them, as a restaurant that’s primarily focused on outdoor dining. Staff said they’re looking forward to reopening but a lot of prep has gone into it.
“Our bar has an outdoor area, a tiki bar - we’re actually known for that - so it suits us very well. At first we were very excited and then when reality hits that we only have a couple of days to get ready to open, there’s so much to do with food prep, food ordering, beer and liquor ordering and the big thing is getting our employees back," Marc McDowell, co-owner of Captain Archie’s, said.
But the restaurant is still gearing up for what they hope is busy day, as they’ve been closed nearly six weeks since takeout didn’t go as well as they would have liked.
In Conway, Darren Smith, owner of Rivertown Bistro and Bonfire Taqueria, will open outdoor dining for Rivertown Bistro Tuesday because they aren’t typically open Monday.
Smith said for Bonfire Taqueria, they plan to start outdoor seating on Thursday.
Another restaurant in Myrtle Beach, Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, said they’ll open outdoor dining at their seafood market beside the restaurant.
Ted Hammerman, co-owner of Mr. Fish, said for them takeout was a saving grace and he’s optimistic moving forward.
As for businesses, owners are simply excited to get their employees back to work too.
“The big thing is getting our employees back," McDowell said. "We actually had gone ahead in anticipation of opening soon, we had already set up a schedule and sent that out to our employees. Basically saying 'Hey, we hope to open in the next couple of weeks, this is our schedule starting the fourth and whatever day we start this is when you work’ and so far we’ve had good feedback. I think we’re ready.”
Guidelines are in place for those reopening outdoor dining including limiting table groups to eight people, spacing tables at a minimum of eight feet apart, and sanitizing after each customer visit.
