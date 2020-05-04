Shooting in Lumberton leaves one dead, one with life-threatening injuries, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – One person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting shortly after 12 a.m. Monday at a Lumberton convenience store, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were called to the Lumberton Quick Check convenience store, located at 1925 E. 5th Street, in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment.
One of the men, 49-year-old Johnny Ausbon Grice, of Lumberton, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries, the release stated.
The other man was airlifted to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
No other details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
