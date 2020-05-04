Senior Spotlight: Aynor High senior says ‘it’s more like a home than a school’

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - A soon-to-be high school graduate balances a 4.5 GPA and a list of accolades. The spotlight is on Aynor High School senior Mary-Katherine Todd.
Todd is a member of the Anchor Club, Beta Club and National Honor Society, a resident of National Technical Honor Society, co-editor of the high school yearbook, and a varsity cheerleader.
“This past year I got to win homecoming queen with my friend and that was a big moment. That was a highlight,” Todd said.
Todd lights up when she talks about her teachers, saying she misses them terribly and they are “more mentors than friends to me.”
"I truly appreciate everything they’ve done for me. All the teachers at Aynor High School really truly care for their students,” she said.
Todd said she never thought it would be her last day of going to school before the coronavirus caused schools across South Carolina to close.
“I went to school for the last Friday, March 13, and I left and then my birthday was that Sunday and I said, OK, I’m going back to school; everything is normal,' and then we didn’t and I was like, ‘OK, the next few weeks,’ and then we didn’t, and I said, 'OK, this isn’t normal," she said.
When asked what she misses most about Aynor High School are the teachers, her friends and the sense of community.
“It really hurts. Now I just have my brother, my mom and my dad, us together every day. It’s just not the same,” Todd said. “I’ve always loved Aynor High School, it’s more like a home than a school.”
After graduation, Todd plans to attend Presbyterian College and major in political science while minoring in business. She hopes to become a lawyer, but is "testing the waters.
Before college happens, Todd said there’s one thing missing.
“I was really looking forward to a proper graduation. I mean I’m going to have an empty yearbook, with no signatures or anything, and I worked really hard on that yearbook and so did the staff, and we don’t have a dedication day or get to be with my class for the last time and that hurts," she said. "I hope they see that and give us some way. I really pray that everybody stays safe.”
