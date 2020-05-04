45 people, including 4-year-old, test positive for COVID-19 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County officials received coronavirus test results from over the weekend and announced an additional 45 people contracted the virus.
This brings the total to 281 residents. Six people in Robeson County have died from COVID-19.
The oldest person to test positive over the weekend is 74 years old while the youngest is just four years old.
The health department staff follows up on every case, but is have a difficult time contacting affected people because of inoperable phone numbers.
“Additionally, so many of the new cases need extensive translation services which has slowed the process down even further,” according to Robeson County public information officer Emily Jones.
Jones explained that this is why numbers see on other websites differ from the number that Robeson County presents.
As of Monday, there are 11,509 confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, and 420 people have died from the illness.
