North Myrtle Beach task force recommends asking for federal, state relief funding for small businesses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After weeks of meeting, the North Myrtle Beach COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force presented some of its findings to the city council.
The task force has been broken up into three small groups to focus on relief funding resources, safety protocols and communication strategies.
During Monday’s virtual meeting, the task force recommended that city leaders apply for federal and state relief funding to help struggling businesses.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley also addressed restaurants adapting to new restrictions such as outdoor seating.
She asked the community to support small businesses as much as they can during this difficult time.
“We need to support these restaurants. We are so fortunate to have as many restaurants as we have. We want to keep them here so I think it’s great if you can get out sometime this week and support these restaurants,” Hatley said.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced that beginning on Monday, restaurants throughout South Carolina may provide outdoor customer dining services in addition to existing takeout, curbside, and delivery services.
