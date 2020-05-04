Myrtle Beach Convention Center hosting another food distribution event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The United Way of Horry County, Impact Ministries and Café Geltato are teaming up to hold another food distribution event to help those in need amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the distribution will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 N. Oak St.
The event begins at 3 p.m. and recipients must present a form of identification to receive one box of food per vehicle.
Last month’s food distribution event at the convention center benefited over 500 families.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.