Myrtle Beach amends emergency orders for hotel soft opening date, outdoor restaurant seating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach city manager made changes to two emergency orders as the city tries to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the first emergency order, City Manager John Pedersen changed the soft opening date to Thursday, May 15. It was previously Friday, May 15.
This shaves one day off the period when “no new reservations” may be accepted.
Last week, the Myrtle Beach City Council approved plans that allowed hotels to welcome guests back on May 1 if those guests had a previous reservation on the books. Hotels are not allowed to book new reservations between May 1 and May 14.
The second emergency order deals with outdoor dining for restaurants. On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster stated that restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor dining starting on May 4.
This allows restaurants to use public parking spaces for outdoor dining. Pedersen amended the emergency order to allow restaurants to use up to 25% of their required parking for outdoor dining.
The emergency ordinance adds that the outdoor dining should also not block views and access to any nearby businesses.
Anyone who fails to comply with the order may face a fine of up to $100.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.