MUSC Health Florence providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the next 12 weeks, MUSC Health Florence will be providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing at three testing sites throughout Florence.
The testing will rotate each week between New Ebenezer Baptist Church’s SHEREC building, Iola Jones Park and the Pearle Moore Center.
The mobile testing began this morning at the SHEREC building, where people lined up around the facility.
MUSC Health Florence COO Kyle Baxter said many people in the community don’t have access to testing due to financial constraints, lacking a vehicle or homelessness.
With the help of state leaders and Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela, they planned out locations across Florence to best meet the needs of underserved communities.
Baxter said providing testing in these areas will give healthcare professionals a better understanding of where their overall numbers are in Florence County.
“Having that increased testing is going to provide a better plan for our epidemiologists to be able to take that information to really see where our peak and where our plateau is, so we can start coming down,” said Baxter.
SHEREC Building Director Sandra Carter said testing wasn’t available to people who lived in less affluent areas, so they are blessed to be able to partner with MUSC Florence to provide much-needed testing.
The SHEREC building normally provides a place for the homeless to find food, showers and clothing.
Carter said by providing COVID-19 testing, the building is being used for what it was intended for: to help others.
“To be able to do this means that the center is being used in a way that it was originally meant. To not only help the homeless and the poor, impoverished, but the working poor, working-class, middle class and people from various populations can be assessed at the SHEREC,” said Carter.
New Ebenezer Pastor Norman Gamble said Wukela and MUSC Health Florence reached out to him about using their facility for the testing.
Gamble wanted his church to be a part of helping the community during this crisis, so he was excited to have the SHEREC building be used.
"We’re privileged as a community to be able to reach out to help. There is a scripture in Matthew that says, ‘I was hungry and you fed me. I was naked and you clothed me. I was thirsty and you gave me drink. I was a prisoner and you came to visit me. I was a stranger and you took me in.’ We’re trying to do the best of our ability to model that scripture. Where there is a need, we want to be an asset.
The testing will continue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SHEREC building and will rotate to Iola Jones Park next Monday.
