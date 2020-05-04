'Hospital staff deserve our gratitude’: Myrtle Beach Corvette Club brings lunch to area hospitals to show appreciation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Corvette Club is saying “Thank You” to area hospital staff amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the club, members are donating free meals to staff at three area hospitals. Their first delivery of boxed lunches from Doesn't Matter Bar and Grill in Carolina Forest was made Monday to the staff of Conway Medical Center.
Down the road, pizza from Milardos Pizzeria in Murrells Inlet will go to Waccamaw Community Hospital in Georgetown County, while pizza from Papa's Pizza Restaurant of Little River will go to McLeod Seacoast Hospital, also in Little River, a press release stated.
"These three restaurants are sponsors of Myrtle Beach Corvette Club activities, and our membership wanted to support them in these uncertain economic times," said Gerry Gismondi, club president. "The hospital staffs are working round the clock to tend to patients during this pandemic, and our club members wanted to show appreciation for their tireless effort. The doctors, nurses and all the other hospital staff deserve our gratitude."
Additionally, the club has chosen Backpack Buddies and Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center as local charities to support.
