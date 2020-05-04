Horry County School Board to discuss options for graduation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County School Board will discuss options for graduation ceremonies during Monday night’s meeting.
That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is being held virtually.
The discussion comes after the school board reversed its decision regarding how to honor the Class of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, district officials said they would hold a virtual graduation ceremony. That led to an outcry from some parents and seniors, saying they wished the district would have been more creative in coming up with a way to celebrate graduating seniors.
On April 23, Horry County Schools posted on social media that leaders are “committed to celebrating the Class of 2020.”
Options they’re considering include the use of football stadiums, alternate facilities, or scheduling an in-person ceremony at a later date.
“We are all dedicated to finding a satisfactory resolution in the coming weeks,” the post states.
