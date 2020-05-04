HCS students will not receive new assignments after May 15

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools alerted parents and students on Monday that in a couple of weeks, no new schoolwork will be handed out.
The district said no new assignments will be given to elementary school, middle school or high school students as of May 15.
“Starting Monday, May 18, 2020, and through the remainder of the school year, students may continue completing and submitting assignments and receive additional support and assistance from their teachers as needed,” Horry County Schools said in a statement.
The district added that services and support will continue for students with special needs and also English Learner students.
The schools will be making arrangements for students to turn in their devices, textbooks and other school-owned items, as well as pick up personal items, such as awards and yearbooks.
The last day of school for students is June 3.
