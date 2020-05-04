HCPD arrests Surfside Beach man accused of impersonating FBI agent, leading officers on chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man is accused of pretending to be an FBI agent, assaulting an officer and then leading police on a chase.
A Horry County police detective was investigating an unrelated case on Saturday in the area of Glenns Bay Road, when 47-year-old Roberto Perez approached him and had an issue with the detective carrying his holstered, county-issued gun.
The detective identified himself as an HCPD officer and said that he was investigating an incident. The detective said that Perez then falsely identified himself as an FBI agent.
The detective asked Perez to provide ID, and Perez went to his vehicle and then took off.
The HCPD South Precinct patrol units were called in to take over the chase, and they pursued Perez up and down Highway 17 Bypass in between Glenns Bay and Coventry Road. Authorities said the suspect made multiple false stops and erratic U-turns. Police deployed stop sticks but Perez evaded them by driving off the roadway and almost hitting an officer.
They said that Perez then led officers up toward Coastal Grand Mall, where he crashed into an HCPD patrol vehicle. HCPD said officer was dragged by Perez’s vehicle during an attempt to remove him from his car.
During the arrest, officers said that Perez made several threatening gestures and statements, saying he had a firearm and threatened to kill officers.
One officer had to be treated at a hospital for minor injuries, while three others were evaluated.
Perez was evaluated at a hospital and booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
He faces several charges including impersonating a law enforcement officer and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.