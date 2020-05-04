Grand Strand hospitals provide update on number positive COVID-19 cases at facilities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hospitals along the Grand Strand provided WMBF News with an update Monday on the number of patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tidelands Health said that as of Monday, there have been 88 positive COVID-19 cases tested in the hospital system. Hospital officials added that four of the patients are hospitalized now.
Conway Medical Center said it has had 65 total positive tests, and 23 of those were hospitalized for treatment.
CMC officials said of those 23, one is currently hospitalized, 14 were released from the hospital and recovered at home and eight patients have died from the virus.
CMC added that there is currently one confirmed COVID-19 patient at the hospital and four patients are in isolation awaiting test results.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, there have been 226 positive coronavirus cases in Horry County and 17 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.