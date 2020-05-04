FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week, scattered showers return soon

The first cold front moves through our area early Tuesday morning, dropping those temperatures down into the mid 70s on Wednesday and eventually the upper 60s on Thursday. Our second cold front will return with another round of showers and storms late Friday night and into Saturday morning. The best rain chance for the Pee Dee is Friday night and into the overnight hours at 30%. The best rain chance for the Grand Strand is Saturday morning through sunrise. Regardless, these chances are still at 30% and the confidence is still on the lower side. Another drop in temperatures would arrive behind that cold front.