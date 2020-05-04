FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week, scattered showers return soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the start of another week and that warm air wants to continue for at least one more day before changes slowly arrive for the rest of the week. It’s another mild start to the day as you are headed out this morning. If you have plans today, expect weather similar to what we saw for this weekend.
Highs will climb into the mid 80s for this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and hardly any complaints for this Monday forecast. By the evening hours, we will start to see clouds work into the area, ahead of the quick-hitting system that will bring a round of showers and possibly a few storms to the area overnight but more likely into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is looking drier on some of the previous model data but showers do look to arrive for the morning hours. Scattered showers will be possible but don’t expect a washout. Once we get the first round of showers out Tuesday morning, our rain chances will drop down to 20% for an isolated chance throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the upper 70s Tuesday.
The first cold front moves through our area early Tuesday morning, dropping those temperatures down into the mid 70s on Wednesday and eventually the upper 60s on Thursday. Our second cold front will return with another round of showers and storms late Friday night and into Saturday morning. The best rain chance for the Pee Dee is Friday night and into the overnight hours at 30%. The best rain chance for the Grand Strand is Saturday morning through sunrise. Regardless, these chances are still at 30% and the confidence is still on the lower side. Another drop in temperatures would arrive behind that cold front.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.