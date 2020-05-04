FIRST ALERT: A few passing showers and storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few showers and storms will move through the area early Tuesday morning.
Skies will remain clear through the evening and first half of the overnight hours. Around daybreak on Tuesday, a few showers and storms will quickly move across the area. The best chances of seeing a downpour or storm will be across inland areas, but a few will make it into the Grand Strand as well and may provide some wet roads at times for the morning commute on Tuesday. Temperatures tonight will remain mild with readings in the lower 60s.
After a few early morning showers and storms, the rest of Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures a few degrees cooler than Monday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80.
Similar temperatures will return for Wednesday with just a very slight chance of an isolated shower or two.
Cooler weather will return in two waves by the end of the weekend into the weekend. The first arrives on Thursday with afternoon temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to near 70s.
A second round of cooler weather arrives by the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night temperatures will drop well down into the 40s in most areas.
