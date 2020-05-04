Family increases reward for information in missing Florence man’s case

FLORENCE, SC. (WMBF) – The family of a missing Florence man is offering a higher reward in hopes it will help them find their loved one.
Tracy Lamont Herion was first reported missing at the end of March.
But family members said they had not heard from him since January of 2020. His last known location was in the 600 block of South Coit Street.
His family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his location.
Anyone with information on Herion’s location is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.