DHEC creates map showing COVID-19 screening, testing sites in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control is making it easier for South Carolinians to find screening and testing sites.
The agency created a map and search tool that helps people find testing sites in their county.
The list is intended to help provide information of known locations of various coronavirus test sampling sites and does not constitute an endorsement by DHEC.
The map allows people to click on their county and then it lists locations that are available for testing and the best number to call.
The map and list will be updates as more site locations are added.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.