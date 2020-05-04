DHEC, CareSouth offering COVID-19 mobile testing clinic in Darlington County

“The best way to understand the impact that this virus is having on our community is to test for it,” said James Bruckner, DHEC’s Pee Dee regional public health director. “This is particularly important in our rural communities, where residents typically have limited access to testing and medical care. By working with local partners like CareSouth, we’re taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to ensure that our rural residents have critical access to testing so that they can continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”