DHEC, CareSouth offering COVID-19 mobile testing clinic in Darlington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has partnered with Care South Carolina (CareSouth) to host a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic in Darlington County.
According to a press release, screening and specimen collection is free through the mobile clinic, which is part of DHEC’s efforts to increase testing in underserved rural communities across the state.
The event will be held at the St. David's Academy, 116 St. David’s Street, Society Hill, S.C., on Tuesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The best way to understand the impact that this virus is having on our community is to test for it,” said James Bruckner, DHEC’s Pee Dee regional public health director. “This is particularly important in our rural communities, where residents typically have limited access to testing and medical care. By working with local partners like CareSouth, we’re taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to ensure that our rural residents have critical access to testing so that they can continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The mobile clinic will offer drive-thru testing. Prescreening is not required, and the cost is free to patients. Patients will be contacted within 48 to 72 hours with the results of their test.
“We can best protect each other if we fully understand the extent of this virus with our communities,” said Sen. Gerald Malloy. “That’s why I encourage everyone to take advantage of this free testing, especially those who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, as they’re at higher risk for developing severe illness from this disease.”
