DHEC announces 8 new COVID-19 deaths, including those in Horry, Marlboro counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths, including one in Horry County and one in Marlboro County.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly patients in Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1) and Richland (2) counties. The other two deaths occurred in middle-aged patients in Clarendon and Marlboro counties.
This brings the total of deaths to 283 in the state.
DHEC is also reporting 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina, bringing the total to 6,757 cases since the agency started tracking the virus.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
The number of new cases by county are listed below. Allendale (2), Bamberg (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (8), Chesterfield (1), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (1), Greenville (30), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (1), York (1)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
