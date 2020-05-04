Deputies search for Georgetown County man accused of firing shots at wife’s car with son inside

Deputies search for Georgetown County man accused of firing shots at wife’s car with son inside
David Cooper (Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | May 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 5:47 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted on two attempted murder charges.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants for 34-year-old David Travis Cooper of Jamestown.

Authorities said on Monday Cooper fired a shotgun at his wife’s vehicle with their son inside along Saints Delight Road.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Deputies said he drove off in a white pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.