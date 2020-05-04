Deputies search for Georgetown County man accused of firing shots at wife’s car with son inside

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted on two attempted murder charges.
Deputies obtained arrest warrants for 34-year-old David Travis Cooper of Jamestown.
Authorities said on Monday Cooper fired a shotgun at his wife’s vehicle with their son inside along Saints Delight Road.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
Deputies said he drove off in a white pick-up truck.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.