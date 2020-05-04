SCHP: Car hits driver assessing damage from crash along Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash Monday afternoon is caused backups in both directions on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest area.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the wreck around 2 p.m. at Carolina Forest Boulevard where three cars were involved. At one point, all northbound lanes were blocked and two lanes in the southbound lane were closed.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that two of the vehicles were involved in a minor collision and had pulled off to the side of the road. He said one of the drivers went to check out the damage to the vehicle when a third car came along, made an improper turn and hit the driver that was outside assessing the vehicle damage.
All lanes are back open.
