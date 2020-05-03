One person dead after falling from waterfall in S.C., officials say

SUNSET, S.C. (WYFF) - One person is dead after an incident at Twin Falls in Pickens County, according to emergency management officials.
Pierce Womack, Deputy Director of Emergency Management, says fire, rescue, and EMS crews were dispatched to Twin Falls just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Womack says a person was on top of a waterfall and fell.
He says crews tried to rescue the person, but they were not successful.
Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley confirmed she responded to a fatality at Twin Falls, and says more information will be released as soon as the family is notified.
Twin Falls is located off Waterfalls Road in Sunset, South Carolina.
