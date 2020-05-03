HCFR responds to two separate accidents with entrapment and injuries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents with entrapment and injuries Sunday evening.
Social media posts from HCFR on Facebook and Twitter say both calls were dispatched at 6:55 p.m.
In one accident, five people were transported to the hospital with injuries, following a two-vehicle accident at Jordanville Road and Pisgah Church Road, according to the posts.
In the other accident, one person self-extricated from a single-vehicle rollover accident at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road. Crews took that person to the hospital.
HCFR says all injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
HCFR asked people to avoid the area as HCFR crews and South Carolina Highway Patrol crews worked on the calls.
