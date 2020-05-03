Grand Strand restaurants prep to open for outdoor seating on Monday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Restaurants across the state had two full days to prepare to open back up for outdoor dining after Gov. Henry McMaster lifted some coronavirus restrictions on Friday, May 1.
But restaurant owners say after being virtually shut down for indoor dining since the middle of March, it is a lot to get back together in such short notice.
Jeff Martini owns three North Myrtle Beach restaurants. He was also asked by Mayor Marilyn Hatley to serve on the North Myrtle Beach Economic Recovery Task Force.
Coconuts Oceanfront and Bar 19 Twelve both closed completely when restrictions were first announced. But Martini’s other restaurant, Midtown Bistro, stayed open for take-out.
But with outdoor dining given the green light, Martini says he’s ready to bring some of his 61 employees on unemployment back to work at Coconuts and Bar 19 Twelve, which do have outdoor seating. Midtown Bistro will just stick with take-out.
Martini says they have started reordering food this weekend, but he is worried a shipment won’t come in by Monday, as two of his kitchens have been absolutely empty for weeks. However, he says this weekend allows him to prepare for the changes.
Martini noted that he’s going to make sure to go above what the governor has called for when it comes to cleaning because he wants to show guests his restaurants are going to be safe.
The front of house manager at Snooky’s Oceanfront says they are nervous, but excited.
Natalie Wallace notes the restaurant is just surviving off take-out, and it’s been hard. But she says they are lucky, stating over three-quarters of their dining room is outdoor.
Staff at Snooky’s Oceanfront are working hard this weekend to be ready for Monday.
“We’re gonna be diligent about our cleaning. We’re gonna use paper menus that we can dispose of so we don’t have to worry about contamination that way," Wallace said.
But Wallace notes they are unsure of what’s going to happen next and if Monday will go smoothly.
“I mean there’s a lot of nervousness just because obviously no one’s been through this so we don’t know what to expect. So you know, we just have to stay informed and updated on all of the new regulations as they come out and do everything in our power to abide by those and try to make our customers feel safe," Wallace said.
Both Wallace and Martini said guests who decide to go out to eat on Monday should expect to stay outside and not inside the restaurant while they wait for a table. They also added if bar stools are spread apart and there are open spaces on the bar, it’s for social distancing requirements and guests shouldn’t try to pull up a new chair.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.