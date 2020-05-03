FIRST ALERT: A glimpse of summer weather to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The second half of your weekend will remind us of summer with plenty of warmth across the area today. After a mild start to the day, temperatures will climb into the 80s along the beaches and the mid-upper 80s across the Pee Dee today. If you have plans on the water, out in the yard or just plan to relax, enjoy today's weather.
We head into the new work week with warm temperatures through the first half of the week. Those summer-like readings of the 80s will continue for both Monday and Tuesday with a few showers slowly returning back into the forecast.
Our best rain chance of the week will come on Tuesday as a low-pressure system slides across the Carolinas from Mississippi. That will bring just enough moisture and ingredients to provide scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Even with those scattered chances around, no severe weather is expected through this week.
The colder air will surge into the area by Wednesday night and really impact the forecast for the end of the week. While a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out Wednesday, the better chances will still be on Tuesday at 40%. Look for highs to drop into the lower 70s by Thursday as the high pressure system ushers in some cooler air behind the cold front Wednesday.
An early look to the weekend shows a cold front trying to arrive through our area Friday night and into Saturday morning. We will have to keep an eye on this for timing and impacts for any early weekend plans. Rain chances are in the forecast at 30% for Saturday morning but confidence is still fairly low with that system.